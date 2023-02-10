The open forum is at Cyprus Hall on Thursday, February 16 (7pm-9.30pm) and aims to address the ‘disastrous traffic situation’ and give people in the community a chance to be heard.
The event is free to register for on eventbrite.co.uk but there will be a £2 charge on the door.
A spokesperson said: “It’s apparent (from the Reinstate Burgess Hill roundabout Facebook page) that a huge number of residents are unhappy with what is happening, witnessing this old market town being destroyed bit by bit: the promise of a better town, with the New River enterprise being ‘moth-balled’, buildings been torn down and a lovely, huge, ugly 5G telecommunications tower sitting proudly in the centre of a concrete wasteland; the removal of the roundabout and the disastrous traffic situation that has ensued, not to mention the cost to local business and still more housing is being built without the infrastructure to support it.”
Beki Adam is set to chair the evening and other speakers will include: John Samson discussing the roundabout, Gordon Parr offering a technical explanation of the roadworks problem, Nigel Jacklin suggesting possible political solutions and Roy Williams (chair of Sussex Residents Association) discussing LTNs and possible practical solutions.
The event comes after various complaints about traffic and roadworks in Burgess Hill. Residents voiced their frustration earlier this year about the new traffic signals at the junction of Station Road, Church Road and Mill Road, which had replaced a mini roundabout. Burgess Hill business owner Brian Morgan also recently criticised the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme.