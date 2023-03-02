School strikes in East Sussex: Which schools are closed because of strike action?

Schools across East Sussex are closed today ahead of further strikes by teachers over pay and funding for education.

Teachers in the country are joining an estimated 200,000 teachers in England and Wales who walked out on Tuesday as part of three days of industrial action.

On Tuesday (February 28), members of the National Education Union (NEU) in the north of England will walk out, with most schools expected to restrict access to pupils or fully close.

On Wednesday, union members in the Midlands and eastern regions of England went on strike and have been joined joined by teachers in Wales and the south of England today (March 2).

Striking teachers and supporters rallied in Worthing town centre on the first day of action last month.

Further strikes are being planned for Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: "I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute - some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.

"Some secondary schools will be completely closed, others will have particular year groups in and a similar pattern in lots of lots of primary schools."

Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

The schools in East Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close on March 2:

All Saints C of E Primary School, Bexhill, Bexhill-on-sea

ARK Blacklands Primary Academy, Hastings – open to EYFS and Year 6 plus vulnerable children and staff children.

ARK Little Ridge Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea – closed to all pupils except those identified as vulnerable.

Beacon Academy, Crowborough – open for Year 11 and Year 13 students to complete their mock exams.

Bourne Primary School, Eastbourne – only be open to key year groups on Thursday 2nd March 2023.

Buxted Church of England Primary School – All classes, with the exception of Year 3, will be closed.

Churchwood Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea – only be open to pupils in Nursery, Reception, Year 2 and Ahlberg Class.

Chyngton School, Seaford – school will be open for years 5 and 6 pupils.

Claverham Community College, Battle – school will only be open to Year 11 students and those children of critical key workers whose parents and carers informed us that they would require supervision.

Cuckmere House School, Seaford – Tower House is fully open. The Secondary school is open to years 7, 9, 10 and 11. The Primary School is only open to selected pupils.

Glenleigh Park Academy, Bexhill-on-sea

Hankham Primary School

New Horizons School, St Leonards-on-sea – open for identified pupils only.

Newick Church of England Primary School – closed to all pupils, except children of keyworkers.

Peacehaven Community School – year 11 students and those invited in are to arrive at 9am when the school will carry out a dynamic risk assessment to ensure we have enough staff to safeguard students.

Polegate School

Robertsbridge Community College – only be open; vulnerable learners, children of critical workers, children of extended critical workers

Seaford Primary School

Shinewater Primary School, Eastbourne

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Crowborough – The school will only be open to pupils in Year 2

St Pancras Catholic Primary School, Lewes

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School, Eastbourne

Staplecross Methodist Primary School, Robertsbridge

The Eastbourne Academy

The Hastings Academy

The St Leonards Academy, St Leonards-on-sea

Tollgate Community Junior School, Eastbourne

Uplands Academy, Wadhurst – open for Year 11 and Year 13 students to complete their mock exams.

Wallands Community Primary And Nursery School, Lewes

West St Leonards Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea

Willingdon Community School, Eastbourne – open to Years 10 and 11 only

