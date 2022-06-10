Two teenagers arrested after man is assaulted in Brighton

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, Sussex Police said.
Police and paramedics were called to Western Road at about 1am (June 10) over reports of an assault.
A 27-year-old man sustained a minor injury during the incident and police said he attended the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
Both teenagers remain in custody, police said.
