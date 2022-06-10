Two teenagers arrested after man is assaulted in Brighton

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man in Brighton last night

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:24 am

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, Sussex Police said.

Police and paramedics were called to Western Road at about 1am (June 10) over reports of an assault.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A 27-year-old man sustained a minor injury during the incident and police said he attended the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Assault in Brighton

Both teenagers remain in custody, police said.

READ MORE

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton areas for June 6 and 7, 2022

Youngsters cause damage by Hailsham war memorial

Worthing bomb squad incident: Man arrested for firearm offence