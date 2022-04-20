A lamb from a Seaford Museum exhibition has gone missing over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Two lambs were a part of the exhibit about Ruben Russell – one of the last shepherds on the Seaford Downs.

Jane Keel, chairman of the Seaford Museum and Heritage Society, said: "We had two fluffy little lambs in our exhibit about Ruben Russell and we know they were both there on Friday morning [April 15].

"It’s quite a jolly exhibit with Ruben singing his old folk song in the background, and we suspect that a youngster has taken a fancy to one of Ruben’s cute, white lambs and taken him home with them.”

The Museum said the lamb's removal went unnoticed because the venue was very busy at the time, but some of the Museum’s volunteers recall seeing a youngster carrying a soft toy – without realising it was one of Ruben’s companions.

Jane said: "“There are lots of opportunities for children to enjoy ‘hands-on’ experiences at the Museum, but this wasn’t quite what we had in mind.

“We are not going to examine our CCTV tapes, but if a parent suddenly notices that a baa-lamb soft toy has joined their household unexpectedly, please can we have him back."

Seaford Museum is open from 11am to 4pm each Saturday and Sunday and from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesdays.