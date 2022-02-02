Young Footballers at a club in Seaford will now have access to life-saving equipment as a donation from the local community.

Two defibration units have been bought by Seaford Premier United Football Club from the UK Charity – The Oliver King Foundation.

The devices give a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest and is essential part of trying to save someone's life.

The money to buy this equipment was given to the club as a gift from 14 companies and individuals from the local area, including family-run Paradise Park Garden Centre in Newhaven.

Sarah Mead from Paradise Park said: ""We were thrilled to be able to help this much-loved community club in this way", said Sarah Mead from Paradise Park. "Hopefully, such units will never be needed but if they are, they save lives."

The Oliver King Foundation was set up in January 2012 following the tragic death of 12-year-old Oliver King. Oliver died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, a hidden heart condition which kills 12 young people every week.

Mark King, founder of the Oliver King Foundation drove from Liverpool to present the machines and handed them over to club members in Seaford.