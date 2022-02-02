Southover CE Primary School and Western Road Community Primary School are planning to have every child in both schools plant a native hedgerow species to contribute to a 100m long line of shrubbery on the school grounds.

The idea of planting a hedgerow in the grounds had been in discussion for a while. However, it was the children of last year’s Year 6 at Western Road who left a legacy fund that kick-started the project into action.

Many of these children were able to take time out from their new schools to come and plant their own young trees.

The project has been commended by the Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Stephen Catlin, and has also been supported by Lewes Urban Arboretum and Lewes’ Green United, which supports young people in taking action to make the world a better and more sustainable place.

Both schools hope this new hedgerow will not only increase biodiversity in the local community, but also bring many other advantages like reducing air pollution and flood risk.

Headteacher of Southover, Mr Noel Fadden, said: “It’s truly wonderful to see the children so invested in their efforts to improve our planet.”