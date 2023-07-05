The seals are frequent visitors to our local coastline and can often be spotted. Sussex seal expert Stephen Savage, who is Sussex regional coordinator of the Sea Watch Foundation’s Sussex Seal Project, said: “There are two species of seal found in Sussex water, the grey seal and the smaller harbour seal. There are a lot more seals around in Sussex than many people think. Sussex does not appear to have a seal population ‘as such’ but we do have seals that are temporarily resident or passing through.”