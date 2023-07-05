NationalWorldTV
Marie Richardson captured this lovely shot of a cheeky grey seal popping its head out of the water at Hastings this week.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Marie Richardson captured this picture of a grey seal popping up to say hello at Hastings this weekMarie Richardson captured this picture of a grey seal popping up to say hello at Hastings this week
The seals are frequent visitors to our local coastline and can often be spotted. Sussex seal expert Stephen Savage, who is Sussex regional coordinator of the Sea Watch Foundation’s Sussex Seal Project, said: “There are two species of seal found in Sussex water, the grey seal and the smaller harbour seal. There are a lot more seals around in Sussex than many people think. Sussex does not appear to have a seal population ‘as such’ but we do have seals that are temporarily resident or passing through.”

The grey seal can be distinguished from the common seal by its larger size and longer head with a sloping 'roman nose' profile.

