A section of a major road in East Sussex has been closed following a collision, according to the AA.

The AA said the A259 has been closed in both directions between Roderick Avenue and Bolney Avenue, Peacehaven.

An AA spokesperson said, “The road has been closed since around 1.30am (Sunday, May 1).”

Police

An eye-witness said an air ambulance had been called to the scene.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.