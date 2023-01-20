The devastation caused by a fire at a former amusement arcade in the Old Town has been captured in these aerial shots by a resident.

Mark Heffer took these images following the blaze, which happened on Wednesday evening (January 18).

The three-storey building used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub. The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in George Street just after 7.15pm on Wednesday, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze.

An aerial shot of the fire-damaged former amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Picture by Mark Heffer

By 6am the next day (Thursday, January 19), the service said the incident had been scaled down and just two pumps were on the scene dampening down any hot spots.

The A259 on Hastings seafront was closed as a result of Wednesday’s fire and reopened fully yesterday morning.

Today (Friday, January 20) firefighters spent time speaking to local businesses affected.

One was the Rainbow Restaurant in Sturdee Place. On its Facebook page it said: “Due to significant damage from the fire in George Street. We won’t be open at the Rainbow Restaurant for some time.”

ESFRS said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

