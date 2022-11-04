Cars had to travel through floodwater underneath the railway bridge this morning in Westcourt Drive, Collington.

Bexhill and the rest of Sussex was hit by heavy rainfall and high winds yesterday, leaving many areas suffering from flooding.

The Met Office said more rain is forecast for Bexhill and the rest of the county.

Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill

It said it is expected to staying dry into this evening but will become cold overnight.

The Met Office said tomorrow (Saturday, November 5), cloud will spread east before heavy rain and strong winds hit.

It added that the rain will ease off later in the day but areas may see light rain persisting.

The Met Office said: “It will be unsettled on Sunday (November 6) and Monday (November 7), with spells of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds, mixed with drier, brighter periods.”

