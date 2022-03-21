See pictures of National Grid’s abnormal load arrive in Bexhill and Little Common

Congestion and road closures were put in place across parts of Sussex over the weekend as two large pieces of equipment, measuring more than 70 metres, were transported 41 miles from Shoreham Port to National Grid’s substation near Ninfield, Bexhill.

The convoy suffered several delays, having left Shoreham two-and-a-half hours later than expected, and arrived at its destination yesterday evening.

Ahead of the transport of the abnormal load, National Highways issued advice to drivers, warning them that there would be delays on the A27 and A259 in Sussex over the weekend.

Each load weighed more than 300 tonnes.

The A27 between the Ashcombe roundabout and the Southerham roundabout was closed for two hours while a temporary bridge was set up so the convoy could safely cross the River Ouse. A diversion was also put in place in both directions via the A270, A259 and A26.

