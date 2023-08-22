Today (Tuesday, August 22) marks eight years since the Shoreham Airshow disaster in 2015.

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years. Click here to find out more about the victims

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Two months on, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill. However, this request was refused – and the pilot did not challenge the decision.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which had crews on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the disaster eight years today, issued a tribute on social media.

“The thoughts of everyone here at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service remain with all those affected by the tragedy,” a statement read.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, wrote: “Eight years on today we again remember the 11 men who lost their lives at the Shoreham Air Show tragedy in 2015. The first year since the coroner has completed her work and at last given some closure to the families and friends of the victims. RIP.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, said: “The tragic crash killed two of my constituents. Our hearts and thoughts remain with their families.

“I share in paying tribute to their quiet dignity and patience throughout what has been a painfully long journey; their voices were finally heard last December when senior coroner Penelope Schofield concluded that the 11 men were unlawfully killed.

“Air shows should be safe, and pilots should know their limitations. Those tragic, innocent lives lost will forever be remembered.”

Football clubs have also penned tribute to the victims today.

Alongside an emotional seven-minute video tribute, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion posted: “Today we remember those who tragically lost their lives in Shoreham eight years ago. Our thoughts are always with their loved ones.”

Mile Oak Football Club took the time to remember former youth player Matthew Grimstone, who died alongside Worthing United teammate Jacob Schilt. They were just 23-years-old.

“Eight years on and we remember Matt, Jacob and the nine other men who lost their lives at the Shoreham Air Show,” the club wrote.

"Matt came from our youth side, an impressive u18 squad. Before stepping into senior football for many years at the club. Most importantly he was a kind and honest young man.

“Thoughts are with the families of those we lost that day. The ground will be open from 9am today for those who wish to visit.”

1 . Shoreham Airshow memorial Eleven distinctive steel arches were built to commemorate the victims - sitting on the banks of the River Adur by the Shoreham Toll Bridge Photo: Eddie Mitchell