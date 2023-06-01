Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Shoreham Airshow disaster: Pilot will not challenge decision over judicial review request

A judicial review will not take place after a coroner ruled a pilot’s flying led to the unlawful killing of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:22 BST

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two months on, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill.

Most Popular
The pilot Andrew Hill had been cleared in court, in 2019, of manslaughter by gross negligence and he maintained he lost consciousness at the time of the crash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)The pilot Andrew Hill had been cleared in court, in 2019, of manslaughter by gross negligence and he maintained he lost consciousness at the time of the crash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
The pilot Andrew Hill had been cleared in court, in 2019, of manslaughter by gross negligence and he maintained he lost consciousness at the time of the crash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

However, this request was refused – and the pilot will not be challenging the decision.

A spokesperson for the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner said: “Further to the High Court's decision to refuse permission for Mr Hill to proceed with the Judicial Review, Mr Hill has now advised that he will not be making a request for an oral hearing to challenge that decision.

"The West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner will not be making any further comment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Shoreham scaffolder wanted in connection with 'threats and assault'

The 11 men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disasterThe 11 men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster
The 11 men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster

Sussex plane crash: Inspectors reveal what caused incident that left two seriously injured on the Downs

West Sussex village residents stand against developers after amended housing plans

Related topics:BrightonA27Hove