Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.
After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.
Two months on, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill.
However, this request was refused – and the pilot will not be challenging the decision.
A spokesperson for the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner said: “Further to the High Court's decision to refuse permission for Mr Hill to proceed with the Judicial Review, Mr Hill has now advised that he will not be making a request for an oral hearing to challenge that decision.
"The West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner will not be making any further comment.”
