A judicial review will not take place after a coroner ruled a pilot’s flying led to the unlawful killing of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015.

Eleven men lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet – flown by Andrew Hill – crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22 in 2015. A further 13 people were injured after the deadliest air show incident in UK for more than 50 years.

After an inquest lasting for more than two weeks in December – and seven years after the tragedy – senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the victims were unlawfully killed when a Hawker Hunter T7 aircraft crashed, whilst attempting an incorrectly flown looping manoeuvre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two months on, the coroner received a Judicial Review Pre-Action letter from Mr Hill.

The pilot Andrew Hill had been cleared in court, in 2019, of manslaughter by gross negligence and he maintained he lost consciousness at the time of the crash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

However, this request was refused – and the pilot will not be challenging the decision.

A spokesperson for the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner said: “Further to the High Court's decision to refuse permission for Mr Hill to proceed with the Judicial Review, Mr Hill has now advised that he will not be making a request for an oral hearing to challenge that decision.

"The West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner will not be making any further comment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad