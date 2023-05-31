Parish councillors are supporting a campaign against amended housing plans in a West Sussex village - with anger over an alleged lack of consultation with residents.

In September 2021, plans to build up to 469 homes at the western edge of Sompting were approved by district councillors, subject to conditions.

Persimmon Homes had submitted a ‘hybrid’ planning application to Adur District Council, which sought permission to build 96 homes in ‘phase one’ of the development, with outline permission being sought for the remaining 373.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “Following discussions with West Sussex County Council and Adur & Worthing Council, we have made a very minor amendment to the access road on our existing application at West Sompting.

Sompting residents are opposed to an application to build hundreds of houses. Photo: Steve Robards SR2305301

"This minor amendment involves moving the access to the site four metres to the west, with a handful of associated layout changes."

The developers said residents living nearby by ‘were informed’ by Adur & Worthing Council ‘about these very small changes’.

"A site notice was installed at Street Barn and Lancing Parish Council has also been notified,” a spokesperson added.

Local resident Charlotte Humma said the renewed planning application was ‘meant to be undergoing consultation’ but ‘there is no such thing’.

In September 2021, plans to build up to 469 homes at the western edge of Sompting were approved by district councillors, subject to conditions. Photo: Steve Robards SR2305301

"There hasn't been a letter through the door or any information about the renewed application and I live practically opposite the proposed site,” Charlotte said.

"This is a huge development in a confined area with limited infrastructure and already severely congested roads.”

Charlotte said the re-application for planning permission has prompted local residents to ask the planning committee to ‘reconsider the approval of the development’, since ‘it is still subject to a Section 106 agreement’.

Adur District Council said following properties were notified in writing of the access changes; 1 and 2 St Mary's Cottages, West Street; 9-13 Street Barn and 30A and 30B West Street.

A 'minor amendment' by the developers involves 'moving the access to the site four metres to the west', with a 'handful of associated layout changes'. Photo: Steve Robards SR2305301

A council spokesperson added: “We should clarify that the development was approved by the planning committee subject to the completion of a legal agreement (s106). The committee resolution followed an extensive period of public consultation.

"The latest amendment was a minor change to the estate entrance and, as a result, only immediate neighbours and Lancing Parish Council were notified, with a site notice posted near the site frontage in West Street."

Charlotte helped to collect signatures ‘from all who think the application for the new development should be resubmitted and reconsidered’ for the following reasons:

- “There are several housing developments currently being built in Lancing and Worthing and further development in Sompting will put enormous strain on infrastructure already under pressure;

The re-application for planning permission has prompted local residents to ask the planning committee to ‘reconsider the approval of the development’, since ‘it is still subject to a Section 106 agreement’. Photo: Steve Robards SR2305301

- "The Government has taken the decision to drop mandatory building targets;

- “There will be increased noise, disturbance, traffic and smells in an area that is already densely occupied and constrained in its location between the sea and the downs;

- “It will affect the conservation areas along West Street and Church Lane as well as negatively impact on the ecological site, Sompting Brooks.”

Charlotte added: “As the petition noted, this is for four key reasons including the strain the development will put on existing social, physical and economic infrastructure, an increased noise, disturbance and traffic – which is so abundantly clear with regards to the Mash Barn development just a mile away and also because the Government has dropped mandatory building targets.”

Sompting Parish Council confirmed that it was presented the petition during its planning committee meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

"This has been forwarded onto Adur and Worthing Council’s Planning Department as agreed at the meeting,” a parish council spokesperson said.

Adur District Council said the latest amendment was a 'minor change' to the estate entrance and, 'as a result, only immediate neighbours and Lancing Parish Council were notified'. Photo: Steve Robards

"The committee agreed with all of the points made in the petition."