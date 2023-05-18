This year St Catherine's Hospice's flagship Midnight Walk will take place on Saturday, June 10, and will be bigger and better than ever, helping to mark the charity's 40th anniversary.

Laura Connolly has completed the Midnight Walk eight times since it first began in 2011 and will be taking part again this year.

Now she's encouraging the local community to sign up and take part by walking two, seven, 13 or 20 miles.

Laura said: "I first took part in the Midnight Walk in 2011. It was the year my Uncle Pip died, and he was looked after in St Catherine’s Hospice. I was a teenager, and I wasn’t even aware of what a hospice was. I remember realising, for the first time, that it could be someone’s job to look after people in the last few days of their lives. I was in awe of those people and so grateful to the hospice.

Laura Connolly (second from right) with friends taking part in the Midnight Walk

"After my uncle died, I felt a bit hopeless, and when I found out about the Midnight Walk it seemed a great a way to help the hospice.

"The first time I took part I walked 13 miles. The atmosphere was outstanding, and to this day, I have never experienced anything like it. I have now done the event eight times. It is such a great event, so why wouldn’t I do it again and again?

"There’s a real sense of camaraderie and the support you get on the route is great. The marshals give you positive reinforcement the whole way round. They tell you how well you are doing and how much further you have to go.

"So many people taking part are walking in memory of someone. I feel it’s a way to take the sadness that you don’t know what to do with, and channel it into something positive. There are tutus and glow sticks which are fun on the night, but you also have the remembrance wall for reflection.

"Every time I cross the finish line, I feel really proud of myself because it’s a challenge. As you drink your prosecco at the end, you’re so happy for everyone around you too! The more times I do it, the more times I want to do it.

"My family and I have now raised £10,500 in total through the Midnight Walk. Whenever I ask for sponsorship, people know I’m asking for a brilliant reason. Uncle Pip’s old friends support us every year and donate in memory of him.

"For anyone considering taking part, I’d say do it! It’s a way to take something sad and turn it into something inspirational, and you will feel amazing as you cross that finishing line!"

To register for the event and join Laura on June 10 just visit stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call 01293 447361.

St Catherine’s Hospice is the leading provider of hospice care in Sussex and East Surrey, helping about 2,100 terminally ill people, their family members, friends, and carers every year.