6 things that everyone from Crawley should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Crawley, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Ellis Peters
Published 16th May 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:24 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Crawley and select the top six things to do at least once in the area. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Crawley, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from the Crawley Borough Council website.

Here are the 6 things that everyone from Crawley should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT:

Take a stroll through the beautiful gardens and meet a variety of animals at the nature centre

1. Visit Tilgate Park and Nature Centre

Take a stroll through the beautiful gardens and meet a variety of animals at the nature centre Photo: Accredited

Enjoy a night out at the theatre and watch a show from a range of genres

2. Attend a performance at The Hawth Theatre

Enjoy a night out at the theatre and watch a show from a range of genres Photo: Accredited

Take a guided tour of the abbey, attend a mass, or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings

3. Explore the historic Worth Church

Take a guided tour of the abbey, attend a mass, or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings Photo: Accredited

Browse through a variety of high street shops and restaurants at the town's largest shopping centre

4. Shop at County Mall Shopping Centre

Browse through a variety of high street shops and restaurants at the town's largest shopping centre Photo: Accredited

