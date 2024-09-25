Site manager at Minerva Heights in Chichester wins major award from National House Building Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bovis Homes site manager in Chichester has won a prestigious industry award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Minerva Heights is the first development that Harry Harvey, 36, has managed from the very start, having been in charge there since work began in January last year.

He has been a site manager for three-and-a-half years, working his way up since starting out doing an apprenticeship in carpentry and joinery when he was 16.

Now he has gained his first NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award and is one of only 449 site managers to do so this year out of more than 8,000 sites that were considered for recognition. The NHBC has run the competition annually for the last 44 years and every site registered with them is entered.

Pride in the Job Quality Award winner Harry Harvey

Harry, who’s from Southampton, said: “It’s the pinnacle of site management to win a Pride in the Job award. It means a lot and I’m really proud and happy, but it’s been a big team effort, and the team here has been working hard for 18 months.

“The team were over the moon with the win. It’s for all of us, not just for myself. It’s in my name, but you can’t do it without the team, and they are really good.”

He believes that sheer hard work is a major factor in winning the Quality Award, but communication on site is also very important. He said: “It’s about having good relationships with the trades – setting out from the start the quality we want to achieve and so what is expected of them and keeping good relationships with them to get the best out of them.”

Harry will now go on to be considered alongside the other Quality Award winners for the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, later in the year.