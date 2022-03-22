Smacking children becomes illegal in Wales - Crawley readers have their say on calls for England to follow suit

The law change, which came into full effect in Wales on Monday morning, states that people must contact the police or social services if they see a parent or carer dealing physical punishment to a child.

The law has made all forms of physical punishment against children, which includes hitting and shaking, illegal in Wales. The law also applies to anyone visiting the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the change in legislation was ‘historic’ and encouraged England to follow their, and Scotland’s, example. Scotland outlawed the use of physical punishment on a child in November 2020.

Wales has moved to outlaw the smacking and slapping of children - and calls are growing for England to follow suit. Picture by Shutterstock

But many were split on whether there should be an outright ban on smacking and slapping children in England.

Many took to the Crawley Observer Facebook page to give their views on the potential change in law.

Gavin Shaun Murrells said: "It never did me any harm. My mum used to use a wooden spoon to smack my bum.

"Saying that, I have never smacked my kids even though sometimes I have come close to it.

"This is why kids these days don’t have fear of there parents."

June Burke said: "Discipline can be achieved without violence. Trouble is, parents are more interested in their mobile phone than their children.

"Children need to be talked to, listened to and educated in a calm and quiet way.

"They get frustrated when they are ignored and misbehave to get attention. They then learn that the only way to get the attention they need is by misbehaving."

Jim Isard added: "I got the cane many times as school on the hand and the bum, that left the most bruises).

"I don’t think it did much good as I didn’t learn and always went back for more."

Ian Mulcahy said: "Can anyone who condones violence against children explain why?

"If someone annoys you in town and you hit them, you'll either be hit back or arrested. If you hit your partner you'd be arrested.

"So why is it acceptable to hit a child? Why do you condone teaching children the the way to solve something is with violence?

"'Oh it never did me any harm'. Well, it clearly did."

Charlie Wood, in response, said: "We are not talking about beating them within an inch of their lives, just a smack to let them know right from wrong.

"If more people disciplined the kids from an early age, knife crime would be less, youngsters wouldn’t congregate on street corners hiding behind 'hoodies' making people scared to walk the streets.

"Back when I was a teenager there was none of this behaviour. Why? Because we were disciplined.

"Even the local Bobby gave you a thick ear if you were found misbehaving. Then you were marched home and the old man gave you the same.

"Please don’t tell our generation it doesn’t work because it does. Nowadays we’re too soft and that’s why this country is in the state it’s in."

June Burke said: "Smacking is not the answer.

"People need to control their children instead of letting them run riot.

"Teach them to respect others, that there are consequences for bad behaviour and follow it through. Tell them why their behaviour is not acceptable. Stop rewarding bad behaviour."

Sandra Martin said: "No one would tell me what I can do with my children. Mine are older now but there's nothing wrong with giving them a smack on the bum.

"It never done me any harm. As long as you don't beat your child then I can understand."

Valerie Ashdown, in response, said: "It’s a very fine line and people do cross it."

Sian Rolfe added: "It should be banned. If you can’t teach respect and discipline without hitting a small child I’m not sure you should have kids."

Claire Orridge said: "Stopping smacking doesn’t stop child abuse.

"New Zealand have had it for 15+ years, yet have some of the worst child abuse stats in the western world."