Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is among several providing new long-haul services from Gatwick in the coming months, as it fully launches its three-weekly service to Bangkok (with onward connection to Singapore) today.

Norse Atlantic last week became Gatwick’s latest new airline, when it announced it would be launching affordable, long-haul routes this summer, having secured valuable slots at the airport.

Scoot Airlines

Air Transat will begin flying from Gatwick to Canadian cities Montreal and Quebec from 2 May and 11 May respectively. The new route to Quebec will be the only direct flight operating between London and the Canadian city.

British Airways will also be adding a daily service to Islamabad to its Gatwick operations from 27 March and restarting its New York service from 28 May, while Qatar Airways will resume its daily flight to Doha from Gatwick on 5 June.

Tickets to a wide range of other exciting long-haul routes from Gatwick – operated by BA, TUI, WestJet and Air Transat - are also on sale, including Tampa, Phuket, Mauritius and Doha – alongside destinations across Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, including Toronto, Vancouver, Cancun, Antigua and Jamaica.

Gatwick is part of VINCI Airports’ diversified network of 53 airports in 12 countries and is actively perusing even more new connections to increase travel and tourism choices for passengers, as well as support for business and the economy.

Emirates Airlines

From March 27, Gatwick is advising passengers to arrive early as the terminals may be busy and is also asking that all passengers – regardless of airline - check the terminal they are flying from with their airline before they come to the airport.

Stephanie Wear, VP of Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “Adding the likes of Bangkok, Quebec, Montreal and Islamabad to the fantastic selection of long-haul routes from Gatwick is great news for our passengers, including tourists and businesses across the south-east.

“The additions of Scoot and Norse Atlantic to the Gatwick family highlights the importance of Gatwick to airlines and we are equally delighted to welcome Qatar Airways back to the airport this summer too. As we look to grow back following the impacts of the pandemic, we hope to be able to add more long-haul routes to our range of destinations and continue to reconnect people and places across the world.”

Passengers travelling through Gatwick Airport will also now be able to take advantage of Vodafone’s next generation 5G mobile network across both North and South Terminals, as Gatwick becomes the first airport in the UK to offer such an extensive 5G service.

The improvements to Vodafone’s mobile coverage, deployed over the last 18 months, mean that both Gatwick’s Arrivals and Departure Lounges now benefit from the faster speeds and greater reliability of a 5G mobile network. This is great news for those wishing to keep children entertained with games or download films - particularly useful ahead of a long-haul flight.

In a Gatwick poll of best family-friendly movies to download, 2021 Disney film Encanto came out on top, with 61% of the votes across Twitter and LinkedIn. This was followed by Ron’s Gone Wrong (19%), Vivo (11%) and Netflix animation, Back To The Outback (9%).