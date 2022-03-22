Smacking children becomes illegal in Wales - Mid Sussex readers have their say on calls for England to follow suit

The law change, which came into full effect in Wales on Monday morning, states that people must contact the police or social services if they see a parent or carer dealing physical punishment to a child.

The law has made all forms of physical punishment against children, which includes hitting and shaking, illegal in Wales. The law also applies to anyone visiting the country.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the change in legislation was ‘historic’ and encouraged England to follow their, and Scotland’s, example. Scotland outlawed the use of physical punishment on a child in November 2020.

Wales has moved to outlaw the smacking and slapping of children - and calls are growing for England to follow suit. Picture by Shutterstock

But many were split on whether there should be an outright ban on smacking and slapping children in England.

Many took to the Mid Sussex Times Facebook page to give their views on the potential change in law.

Terry Fleet said: "Different children need different punishments. All kids aren’t the same. Stupid rule if you ask me."

Carla Eliza, in response, said: "If you think any kid needs a smack, you need to check yourself."

Pete Lowson said: "There are better ways to help children learn boundaries than threatening them with violence."

Terence Goulds said: "Spare the rod, spoil the child!"

Michelle Norman said: "If you instil the manners and good behaviour from day one then you will never need to smack."

Jennifer Lipton added: "Well bring if you bring them up properly, to be respectful, you shouldn't need to smack.

"Smacking is only teaching them it's okay to hit, which it isn't!"