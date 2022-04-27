Students in West Sussex are being taught about the risks associated with underage drinking by an award-winning international programme which is touring schools this week.

The SMASHED programme is delivered by Collingwood Learning and will be delivered to pupils aged 12 to 14 at Burgess Hill Girls School today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Simes from Collingwood Learning said: "We’re thrilled that SMASHED is going live in UK schools, back by popular demand. There is a huge appetite for quality participative learning experiences for young people on vital social development issues as a result of the pandemic. We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from schools and can’t wait to be touring the project to inspire young people to make safe choices and achieve their potential.”

The programme - sponsored by global alcoholic beverage leader Diageo - is designed to educate young people on the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

The programme - sponsored by global alcoholic beverage leader Diageo - is designed to educate young people on the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

In 2022, a total of 55,000 secondary school students from 53 schools across England will experience SMASHED. The programme has reached 1.5 million pupils across the UK since it began in 2005 and is now delivered in every continent globally.

In 2020, Diageo launched its 10-year action plan - Society 2030: Spirit of Progress. The company said it wants to change the way the world drinks for the better, committing to educate over 10 million people on the dangers of drinking underage through SMASHED.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director Great Britain, Diageo said: "“We’re proud to have supported SMASHED for over 15 years and to once again be bringing this impactful performance into schools up and down the country as we emerge from the pandemic.

"It’s encouraging to see the decline in underage drinking, and we hope that SMASHED continues to play a part in supporting this positive trend, and our target to educate 10 million young people, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking by 2030.”

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops. Delivered in schools by professional actors, the live workshop features a play with a group of friends who find themselves in trouble as a result of their misuse of alcohol.

The performance is followed by an interactive workshop where pupils will be invited to probe the cast on any of the issues brought up during the play and explore the consequences portrayed by the actors.

In addition to live performances, SMASHED also provides additional support for schools in delivering vital personal, social and health education, and offers a free online guide which supports parents with discussions at home about underage drinking.

The UK is making progress in reducing levels of underage drinking. According to an NHS Children’s Health survey, the number of children aged 8 to 15 that reported drinking alcohol fell from 45% in 2003 to 14% in 2021.

West Sussex schools visited by SMASHED this week

Heathfield Community College, Cade Street, Heathfield

Thomas Bennett Community College, Ashdown Drive, Crawley

St Philip Howard Catholic School, Elm Grove South, Barnham