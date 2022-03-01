Social media stars to take part in Eastbourne charity match

Social media stars are set to play in a charity football match in Eastbourne.

Simple and The Dragon FC will play Content Ballers South on Friday, March 11, at Priory Lane.

This will be the debut match for Simple and The Dragon FC – a charity team set up by TikTok creators @simple.simon.8 and @cal_the_dragon_official.

'Cal The Dragon' and 'Simple Simon' SUS-220223-103916001

Simon, who grew up in Eastbourne, said 35 TikTok creators are set to visit the town for the match.

He said, “I think we have got around 30 million followers between us all so it is quite big, it is going to be a big game.”

Simon said he is hoping to take the team around the country to raise money for local charities.

The match on March 11 has been set up to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Simon, who used to play for Eastbourne Borough, said, “Wherever we go we would like to do it for local charities.

“We want to make a difference to each place that we go to.

“Eastbourne Borough said they [St Wilfrid’s] are absolutely brilliant.

“They do a lot for them, so we feel that if we could raise £5,000 for them it is going to make a lot of difference.”

Cal ‘The Dragon’ said he is looking forward to visiting Eastbourne.

The TikTok creator with 1.4 million followers said, “This is Simple and The Dragon FC’s first game so I can’t wait.

“I have never been to Eastbourne so it will be fantastic meeting everyone there.”

Simon, who now lives in Tunbridge Wells, also spoke about how excited he is to be returning to Priory Lane.

He said, “Every time I go there it feels like home anyway because I managed Langney Wanderers and that was their home ground.

“I love Eastbourne, love Eastbourne Borough, love all the people there. I still know a lot of people that were there when I was there before.

“Eastbourne is my home. I was born there, went to school there, Eastbourne feels like home.

“I am excited to see everybody and I will probably see a lot of old faces that I haven’t seen for a long time as well.”

