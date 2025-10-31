Southern Water to hold Eastbourne community drop-in event

Southern Water are set to host a community drop-in event in Eastbourne.

Representatives from the water company will be at Leaf Hall Community Centre on Wednesday, November 12.

From 2pm to 6.30pm, senior leaders and teams from across the business will answer questions from the public and provide updates on:

How Southern is spending money in the area to improve the resilience of the network, now and into the future;

Updates and improvements to local treatment works;

The nature-based solutions the company is introducing to reduce the number of storm overflow releases;

What's being done to prevent blockages, pollutions and flooding in your area;

How Southern is finding and fixing illegal sewer connections that have caused pollutions.

Leaf Hall Community Centre. Photo: Google Street View

An email sent to Southern Water customers reads: “We’d love to see you, even if you can only pop in for a few minutes.

"We'll also be joined by our friends from South East Water, so if your water is supplied by them and you have any questions about your water supply, they'll be there to help.

"Most importantly, we want to be in the community to answer your questions.

"We really hope you can join us.”

An investigation was recently launched after a mechanical valve failure caused a two-hour release of screened wastewater into the short sea outfall, instead of the long sea outfall, during high tide.

MP Josh Babarinde described the incident as ‘unacceptable’.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We fixed it quickly, informed the Environment Agency, and our environmental testing showed no notable impact to bathing water.

"We’re very sorry this happened and are carrying out a full investigation.”

Leaf Hall Community Centre is located at 51 Seaside, BN22 7NB.