Southwater church invites people to join prayer and peace vigil for Ukraine

The prayer and peace vigil will be held at the Southwater Parish Church on Thursday, March 17.
There will be an opportunity to light a candle and say a prayer silently.
It will take place between 7.30 - 8.15pm and Bishop Will, Bishop of Lewes, will give a talk at 7.45pm.
Rev Godfrey Kesari, Vicar of Holy Innocents, Southwater and Interfaith Adviser for Chichester Diocese said: “In response to the Ukraine crisis, there will be a prayer and peace vigil, that is open to all who would like to join us.”
All are welcome, of any faith, or none.
Tea/coffee will be served afterwards.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
See also: Bake a cake fit for a Queen competition
Have you read?: Stunning listed country manor on the market in Horsham