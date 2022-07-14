Special event marks the bicentenary of Horsham-born poet Shelley

The event – organised by Horsham District Council – included tea and poetry readings and took place at Warnham Local Nature Reserve last week.

It was attended by council chairman Kate Rowbottom and cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel, who delivered a reading by the reserve's millpond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morag Warrack, chairman of Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council, recited Shelley’s ‘The Cloud’ and Simon Packham from the Shelley Memorial Project read ‘To a Skylark'.

Simon Packham from the Shelley Memorial Project, Hotrsham council chairman Kate Rowbottom, CouncillorChristian Mitchell; Morag Warrack chairman of Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council and Horsham councillor Roger Noel at the Shelley commemoration.

Refreshments, including Shelley-themed cakes and Horsham Gingerbread, were served.

Councillor Noel said: “Historical documentation has indicated to us that Shelley often sat near the reserve’s millpond in the late 18th and early 19th century, and this is where he took a lot of his inspiration for his work.

Morah Warrack reads Shelley's 'The Cloud'

“So it is truly fitting that we gathered at this spot on the actual bicentenary of his passing to honour him by enjoying some of his great works.”

The recently completed Shelley Wildlife Garden at the reserve has been inspired by Shelley’s love of the environment which often featured in his poetry.

Earlier in the year a symbolic chestnut tree was planted by the millpond marking where he used to sit.

Shelley died on July 8 1822 as a result of a boating accident in Italy at the age of 29.