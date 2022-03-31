Special raffle to be held as new art trail is opened in Brighton city centre this weekend

A colourful new art trail installed in Brighton’s Trafalgar Street will be officially opened this weekend.

Starting with a carnival-style mural at the start of the underpass outside Brighton Railway Station, the idea is to direct people to the North Laine area via Trafalgar Street.

Brighton Toy and Model Museum, which can be found in Trafalgar Street under the railway station, and other independent businesses on the street have worked tirelessly to ensure the new wayfaring art trail was in place for English Tourism Week last week.

Some of the fun designs which are being used along the art trail in Trafalgar Street

A special launch event will be held on Saturday (April 2) when the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Alan Robins, will officially open the Trafalgar Street Art Trail at Brighton Toy and Model Museum between 6.15pm-6.45pm.

The museum will offer free admission from 6pm and at 7pm, a raffle will be drawn. Anyone who makes a purchase in a participating Trafalgar Street shop on Saturday will be entered into the draw with £25 vouchers from 24 cafés, restaurants and shops up for grabs.

Those behind the art trail project wanted to make Trafalgar Street the most colourful street in the city. The new mural, completed by local street artist, Dave Pop, has certainly added a pop of colour to the underpass. Alongside the mural, local community art and design consultant, Richard Wolfstrome has created some fun designs to capture the colourful vibe of Trafalgar Street.

The colourful mural at the start of the underpass in Trafalgar Street

Jan Etches, Brighton Toy and Model Museum’s general manager, said: “It is fantastic to see how we have all come together this last year to improve our street for visitors and residents alike. Trafalgar Street is the gateway to North Laine.

"This fabulous wayfaring, along with Dave Pop’s mural at the start of the street, will definitely make us the most colourful street on North Laine – come see for yourselves and win one of the many £25 vouchers being given away.”

The scheme, along with the removal of graffiti in the station underpass and a marketing campaign through Visit Brighton, was made possible through the EU Welcome Back Fund.

