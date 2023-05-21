Today (May 23) marks the 80th year that the bomb fell on the Swan Hotel in 1943 with great loss of life.

Sixteen people in the Swan died at the time the bomb hit at around midday on a Sunday afternoon, including two children aged three and five. The site is now a memorial garden opposite St Clements Church.

The Observer reported at the time: The attack was made by ten fighter bombers which, swooping out of low hanging clouds, crossed the coast at the eastern end of the town, and diving to roof-top height, dropped high- explosive bombs.’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a short commemorative service soon after 11am today (Sunday 23) at Swan Gardens, the site of the former hotel, where the names of all the civilians who died in Hastings that day will be remembered.

The Swan Hotel was obliterated by a bombing raid 80 years ago.

Have you read? Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother areas