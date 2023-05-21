Edit Account-Sign Out
Special service today marks the anniversary of the bombing of the Swan pub and hotel in Hastings Old Town

Today (May 23) marks the 80th year that the bomb fell on the Swan Hotel in 1943 with great loss of life.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st May 2023, 08:15 BST

Sixteen people in the Swan died at the time the bomb hit at around midday on a Sunday afternoon, including two children aged three and five. The site is now a memorial garden opposite St Clements Church.

The Observer reported at the time: The attack was made by ten fighter bombers which, swooping out of low hanging clouds, crossed the coast at the eastern end of the town, and diving to roof-top height, dropped high- explosive bombs.’.

There will be a short commemorative service soon after 11am today (Sunday 23) at Swan Gardens, the site of the former hotel, where the names of all the civilians who died in Hastings that day will be remembered.

The Swan Hotel was obliterated by a bombing raid 80 years ago.The Swan Hotel was obliterated by a bombing raid 80 years ago.
The Swan Hotel was obliterated by a bombing raid 80 years ago.

