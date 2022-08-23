Spitfire fly-past for Bexhill Day celebrations
A spitfire fly-past was one of the highlights of the Bexhill Day celebrations
Bexhill Day goes back to 1917 when it was started by Bexhill Trust but became forgotten over the years. It was brought back by the newly formed Bexhill Town Council and the Trust in 2021.
One of the ways in which the special celebration of the town is marked is a walk-about by the Mayor and this year saw mayor Paul Plim travelling around the different areas of the town,.
The Royal British Legion were on the seafront to present their standards and people enjoyed live music.
Pictures by Jeff Penfold.
