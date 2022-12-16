Crawley Borough Council announces Three Bridges Station forecourt redevelopment

Plans to improve the area around one of Crawley’s busiest transport interchanges have been formalised.

A planning application for improvements to the Three Bridges Station forecourt area has been submitted by Crawley Borough Council.

The council, working with Govia Thameslink Railway, Network Rail and West Sussex County Council, is bringing forward plans to redevelop the station forecourt, create a new entrance to the station from Station Hill and create a vibrant new space with excellent connectivity for all.

The aims of the scheme are to:

- Improve the physical environment of the station forecourt area and taxi rank

- Improve provision for picking up/dropping off passengers by car and taxi

- Improve the transport interchange facilities, bus connectivity, pedestrian and cycle links

- Improve access to the station by sustainable forms of transport

- Improve passenger flow by creating a new entrance/exit point at platform 5

- Review parking facilities at the station

The scheme will benefit all station users by creating:

- A new pedestrian and cycle entrance from Station Hill, enabling people to purchase a ticket and access the rest of the station. This will cut down on journey times for those coming from Maidenbower and Pound Hill

- Dedicated safe spaces for passenger and taxi drop-off and waiting areas and the introduction of cycle route provision at the front of the station Increasing transport options for station users

- A more welcoming, inviting and safer space for all to enjoy

These proposals follow public consultations in 2014, 2018 and 2019, extensive engagement with stakeholders, a detailed and wide-ranging traffic modelling exercise and an up-to-date traffic volumes analysis.

Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Atif Nawaz said: “The Three Bridges Station forecourt redevelopment scheme will provide much-needed improvements for all station users, whether you’re a pedestrian, cyclist, motorist or taxi driver. It will transform the visual appearance of the forecourt area and establish a new eastern entrance to the station to benefit local residents.”

Leader of West Sussex County Council, Councillor Paul Marshall said: “This is an excellent example of strong partnership working as part of the Crawley Growth Programme. The scheme aims to create much-needed improvements at this key hub station in the county, for the benefit of everyone who uses it.”

