A group of squatters are reported to be staying in a historic Lewes hotel that has been closed since 2020.

A note has appeared on the door of the Shelleys Hotel on Lewes High Street which reads: “Squatters are living here. We know the laws, until court order to leave is issued we will stay here. It’s a civic matter."

The message also states there are eight squatters and two dogs staying at the 16th-century manor house. The squatters also write that anyone who enters the building without a court order will be trespassing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo of the hand-written note was posted on Facebook on New Year’s Day, generating a large number of responses in support of the squatters.

A photo of the hand-written note was posted on Facebook on New Year’s Day, generating a large number of responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Section 6 of the Criminal Law Act 1977 states that is a crime in most circumstances for a landlord to forcibly enter a building occupied by squatters, if the squatters where physically present to object to the landlord's entry.

Since September 2012, squatting or claiming ‘squatter rights’ in a residential building, without the permission of the property owner, is in fact illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is owned by the family of property tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten and has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Van Hoogstraten is also a convicted criminal, being sent to prison in 1968 for four years after paying a gang to attack a business associate and again for ten years in 2002 for the manslaughter of a business rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is owned by the family of property tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten and has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The latter verdict was overturned on appeal and he was subsequently van Hoogstraten was released, but in 2005 he was ordered to pay the victim's family £6 million in a civil case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-star accommodation contains 19 rooms and was a popular destination for tourists, as the building was once the home of poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were expressed about the quality of the roof and the increasing number of overgrown weeds in the hotel car park.