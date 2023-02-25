Edit Account-Sign Out
St John’s Church Crawley hosts service to remember the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

A service was held today (February 24) at St John’s Church Crawley to remember the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

By Ellis Peters
2 minutes ago

The service allowed people to gather as a community, to reflect together and lament the last year, and to pray for peace and reconciliation for those nations.

In attendance was special guest Andriy Kopylash, who is the Head of Love Ukraine for Love Your Neighbour.

Andriy Kopylash said: “Hope is very important for us Ukrainians. Sometimes we use this word for the last chance to change something. We don’t believe something can change in this situation of war and death. Often I wake up in the morning and think it's just a dream. There is one more source of hope, the British.”

Donations made on the day will be used to provide medical supplies to Ukraine.

Church at St John’s is located in the centre of town.

You can donate to the appeal here: https://www.churchcrawley.com/747/Give

Donations to Ukraine
Ukraine