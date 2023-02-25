St John’s Church Crawley hosts service to remember the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

A service was held today (February 24) at St John’s Church Crawley to remember the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The service allowed people to gather as a community, to reflect together and lament the last year, and to pray for peace and reconciliation for those nations.

In attendance was special guest Andriy Kopylash, who is the Head of Love Ukraine for Love Your Neighbour.

Andriy Kopylash said: “Hope is very important for us Ukrainians. Sometimes we use this word for the last chance to change something. We don’t believe something can change in this situation of war and death. Often I wake up in the morning and think it's just a dream. There is one more source of hope, the British.”

Donations made on the day will be used to provide medical supplies to Ukraine.

You can donate to the appeal here: https://www.churchcrawley.com/747/Give

