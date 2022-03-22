St Leonards Asda staff come to aid of unwell shopper

Rose Standley and Josie Atkins cared and sang to keep spirits up after the man aged in his 70s fell ill while driving into the car park.

The man’s wife ran into the store for help and Rose rushed out while Josie dialed 999.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose, 58, who was a carer for 30 years before joining Asda ten years ago, said: “The gentleman was very pale and very clammy and his pulse was weak.

Rose Standley and Josie Atkins at Asda, St Leonards

“I just held his hand while Josie comforted his wife and made sure that he kept awake and didn’t fall into unconsciousness. We had a bit of a sing-song and a laugh and I just kept him calm.

“After a while he started to feel better and his pulse and vital signs came back to normal. When the paramedics arrived they checked him over and said he was okay to go home.

“It was just one of those spur of the moment things really. I hope someone would do the same for me if I ever needed it.”

The local couple wrote to the store to thank Rose and Josie. They wrote: “We are immensely grateful for all the care and attention they showed us during this time.

“They are a great credit to your company and whilst we thanked them at the time we could not let the matter pass without putting our thanks in writing.”

Rose and Josie, 37, have both been nominated for Asda service superstar awards.

Wendy, the store’s community champion, said everyone was proud of them.

She added: “In the wait for the ambulance there was care, giggles and banter given by Rose and Josie which, I’m sure, would have helped in making the couple more comfortable. They sent in a lovely letter thanking these two ladies. They are a couple of heroes. Well done ladies and thank you.”