St Leonards dog control orders: Proposals branded 'utter madness'

Hastings Borough Council is currently asking the public for their views on proposals to restrict beach access to dog walkers to specific times and areas.

But the plans have attracted opposition from residents.

Commenting on the Observer’s Facebook page, Mychaela Miles said: “This is madness. What about the elderly the disabled and women walking after dark on beaches or anyone? This has disaster written all over it. Why not deal with the litter sewage, other serious issues in the town at present like how the town centre has been run down?”

Teresa Briffitt said: “They stay on the beach only at certain times of the year, but people take no notice, I can't see a problem with letting your dogs run on the beach in the winter months day or night.

Melanie Rachel James said: “So we are expected to walk our dogs in the dark if we work in the morning? This does not consider the safety of residents. The proposal is utter madness.”

Pat Gerrish said: “I really don't understand why we need any changes to the existing rules. Why would dogs have to be on a lead in winter months where no one but walkers use the beach anyway? It really does feel like dog owners are being victimised in this town.”

Bev Holbrook said: “Too complicated and unnecessary. It just cuts out a lot of tourists coming to the area.”

Richard Edwards: “There are a lot of irresponsible dog owners about, giving the rest a bad name. There's plenty of dog poo everywhere to see that. “Perhaps this is a case of the few ruining it for the many in a scenario where something needed to be done.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are proposing to allow dogs on the beach as follows:

“To the west of Azur, dogs can be off leads before 9am and after 5pm from April 1 to September 30. From 9am to 5pm April 1 to September 30 they must be on leads on the beach. They would also be allowed off leads before 10am and after 4pm from September 1 to March 31.

“For the rest of the beach (east of Azur), dogs could be off leads before 9am and after 5pm in the summer (April 1 to October 30). In the winter (November 1 to March 31), dogs could be off leads before 10am and after 4pm. This is more than 50 per cent of the available beach time in the town, both in summer and in winter.

“Finding the right balance between supporting dog owners and also those who don’t want to share the beach with dogs is tricky, but we believe these proposals do just that.”

The council added that people should let the authority know what they think of the proposals and give their views by October 16.