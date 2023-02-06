A major clean-up operation is still under way in St Leonards following a sewage leak.

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on Friday morning (February 3).

A pavement also collapsed following Friday’s incident.

Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Southern Water said there are currently 50 tankers in the area as of today (Monday, February 6) and a spokesperson for the firm said they will remain there until the issue has been resolved.

The spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption the leak in our sewer pipe near Bulverhythe is continuing to cause. Clean up teams are active to support the properties affected and we are ensuring our customers get the support they need.

“Repairs to the pipe are going well and we will continue working until they are complete. In order to ensure customers can use their facilities as normal and to protect the environment we are using tankers to carry flows for treatment until the sewer pipe is repaired and back in operation.

"There are 50 tankers in the area at the moment and they will remain there until we are absolutely certain the issue has been resolved. In total, 18 properties were affected but three had internal flooding.”

The company said there was no pollution to the beach or protected areas as a result of the burst.

Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are aware of the burst pipe and leak in the Bulverhythe area, and the work that Southern Water has been doing over the weekend to fix the problem. We have been assured by Southern Water that it has the situation in hand and there has been no further sewage leak since Friday. We continue to support residents who have contacted us about this.”

It is not the first time the area has flooded due to sewage leaks. On July 28, 2021 there was a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe. Southern Water was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way. Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

Major sewage incident in St Leonards. Photos taken on February 5 and show the Old Bathing Pool Site.

