Repairs to a pipe which burst, causing a major sewage leak in St Leonards, have been completed this afternoon (Thursday, February 9).

Southern Water said that its tankers are also leaving the area after undertaking a clean-up operation following the incident, which happened in Bulverhythe Road on Friday (February 3).

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on Friday morning. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

A business has also been left counting the cost after major damage was caused following Friday’s sewage leak.

Skinners Sheds, which has several warehouses in Bexhill Road, said its premises were flooded with sewage and mud, leaving the firm unable to operate.

It is not the first time the area has flooded due to sewage leaks. On July 28, 2021 there was a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe. Southern Water was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way. Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank customers for their patience and apologise to them for the noise and disruption our tankers have caused while we made repairs to our burst sewer at Bulverhythe Road, Bexhill.

“Repairs are completed and we’re happy to say the 50 tankers which have been used to transport wastewater for treatment are now leaving the area.

“During the incident we had 16 tankers carrying 24,000 litres each and 34 with a capacity of 18,000. Spread out across our network they handled flows of 320 litres a second – that’s a tanker full every minute. Using these tankers meant customers could use their facilities as normal – protecting homes, streams and the beach from pollution.

“During the repair we have relined a long section of pipe to reduce the chances of a future burst nearby. Our engineering and construction team was already planning a major replacement project in this area and we’ll bring more news about that when work is ready to start.”

