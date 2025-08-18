A St Leonards mother has launched a fundraising campaign and appeal to help her daughter suffering from a rare debilitating condition.

Leanne Bennett said her 25-year-old daughter Charlotte Kent has Superior Mesenteric Artery (SMA) syndrome and nutcracker syndrome.

SMA syndrome is a rare condition where the third part of the duodenum (the small intestine) is compressed between the superior mesenteric artery and the abdominal aorta, potentially causing bowel obstruction. This compression can lead to symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and weight loss.

Nutcracker syndrome is a vascular condition where the left renal vein is compressed, most commonly between the abdominal aorta and the superior mesenteric artery.

Leanne said: “These syndromes are life-threatening and Charlotte needs specialist care and treatment that she can only get abroad in America and Germany.

“These diseases are progressive if treatment isn't available. Doctors in the UK know very little about these syndromes and this operation she needs has never been done here.”

Leanne said she is also hoping to spread more awareness of the conditions affecting her daughter, who lives in Erith, south-east London.

She said: “Charlotte had an operation to redirect the bowel from the compression, which affects the duodenum and bowel as well as the blood supply and causes obstructions, seizures and malnutrition.

“Unfortunately this had little effect and has not helped her due to late diagnosis of this syndrome. She was already five years into the disease before the diagnosis and operation was performed. She is still getting obstructions, as well as being extremely ill.

“Myself and my daughter have had no lives in five years. She has spent 47 out of 60 months in hospital.

“We have now located another doctor, Dr Domingo Alvear, who is currently teaching a life-saving procedure in America called the Alvear procedure.

“He is willing to come to the UK and teach this procedure to a UK surgeon who wants to learn, be the first in the UK and the only surgeon who is trained in this procedure to help my daughter and others in the future.”

More than £6,700 has so far been raised by Leanne via her Gofundme page, which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/sma-syndrome-seeking-lifesaving-treatment-abroad.