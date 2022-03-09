St Leonards woman swore and shouted homophobic abuse at police officer

Accredited police station legal adviser Jade Akehurst, 30, of Fairfield Road, ‘swore and shouted abuse to the officer’ over the phone after being called by someone known to her who was being arrested for an unrelated matter, said police.

A spokesman said: “The audible exchange was captured on the officer’s body worn video, and Akehurst was later arrested on suspicion of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.”

She pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on February 28 and was given a community order, with a requirement to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to complete rehabilitation activity and pay £180 in compensation.

A police spokesperson said: “Jade Akehurst wrote a letter of apology for her actions, but acknowledged there is no excuse for subjecting another person to such abuse - in this case, a police officer who was simply carrying out their duties.

“Offensive messages can have a serious detrimental impact on a person’s emotional and mental wellbeing, and we take offences of this nature very seriously.