St Patrick's Day: This is where you can celebrate in Hastings and St Leonards and enjoy live music

It’s St Patrick’s Day today (Friday March 17) and a number of local pubs and venues will be hosting lively celebrations tonight and across the weekend.

The Tower pub at St Leonards, is offering Guinness at £2.99 a pint and Irish whisky for £1.50 a shot all weekend and has live music tonight (Friday) at 8pm.

The Plough, on the West Hill, at Priory Road, has live music from folk band Fire In The Meadow tonight (Friday) from 8.30pm.

The Dripping Spring pub, in Tower Road, St Leonards, has live music from folk band The Ragatis on Sunday at 4pm. They will be playing a full Irish set of songs, jigs and reels.

The Seadog pub in Hastings town centre has a weekend of celebrations and is hosting local folk bam The Twitten Revellers tonight (Friday) from 6pm – 8pm. They will then play at The Crown in All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town at 9pm.

1 . St Patrick's Day St Patrick's Day Photo: supplied

2 . St Patrick's Day St Patrick's Day Cheap Guinness at The Tower Photo: supplied

3 . St Patrick's Day Live music at The Plough, Priory Road. Photo: supplied

4 . St Patrick's Day The Tower pub has live music tonight (Friday) Photo: supplied