Steyning Grammar School’s Jailbreak raises thousands for the NSPCC in Sussex

Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School have raised £3,300 for the NSPCC in Sussex through their annual Jailbreak.

In a tradition stretching back more than 40 years, year 13 students broke out of the school’s sports hall in an array of vehicles, including an ambulance, a fire engine, tractor and pick-up truck.

Aidan Timmons, head of school, said: “For over 40 years now our sixth formers in year 13 have taken part in this wonderful event. Helping others and making a difference are key to leading a healthy community and kindness itself is at the heart of our school’s character curriculum.”

The students spent the morning collecting money from shoppers across the area, dressed as characters such as Disney princesses, Mario and Luigi, Barbie’s squad and Santa and his elves.

Students broke out of the Steyning Grammar School sports hall in an array of vehicles, including an ambulance, a fire engine, tractor and pick-up truck

The money raised will help the NSPCC to protect local children from abuse and to run its counselling service, Childline.

Gemma Tupper, community fundraising manager for NSPCC Sussex, said: “Steyning Grammar School has been supporting the NSPCC for more than 40 years through their fantastic jail break events. Yet again, they’ve raised a truly staggering amount, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“Every penny raised helps fund NSPCC services such as Childline. On average, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds. Every pound raised will help us be there for children who feel they have no one else to turn to. “We hope the students feel really proud of all they’ve achieved.”