Steyning spring show returns after two years

Hosted by Steyning Horticultural Society, the event on Saturday, March 26,was a huge success, with 14 exhibits which impressed the judges.

Chairman Charles Ashby said: “After two years in hibernation it was good to rekindle our flower show.”

Despite the return, Charles noticed there was still a reluctance from some people to attend or exhibit due to Covid still being an issue.

Chairman Charles Ashby (right) presenting the cup to Tony Hills

New exhibitor Tony Hills won the R. W. How Cup for the best vase of nine daffodil blooms. Tony also won first place in the five blooms and three double blooms daffodil categories.

Charles won the Miss K Heryett Cup for most points in the daffodil section as well as being the overall Best Individual Bloom in the show.

In the cooking categories, Sarah Warren won first place for her own-recipe lemon drizzle cake, Carol Killick won first prize for her Victoria sponge and Stella Lindfield was recognised for her marmalade.

In the age nine-11 category, Rose Brownlee won the best poster for the flower show and Evie Cox was awarded first place for her rocky road traybake.

Diane Cubey was awarded first place in the Class 10 category for the best one pot plant.

Also coming up this year, the autumn show will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Steyning Centre.

To get involved at the next event, visit www.steyninghorti.org.uk