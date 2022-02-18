Storm Eunice: highest-level red warning for Chichester

The storm is set to hit this morning (Friday, February 18) and the amber weather warning previously issued has been changed to red.

The red warning will come into force at 10am and run until 3pm, covering London and the South East, including Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said the storm would cause ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds’.

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast SUS-220216-135029001

People have been told they can expect flying debris ‘resulting in a danger to life, and to expect damage to buildings and homes, ‘with roofs blown off and power lines brought down’.

The Met Office also said residents should expect roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said, “There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The Met Office had previously said: “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.

“Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

Tourist attractions including the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, Petworth House and Park, Amberley Museum, Uppark House and Denmans Garden at Fontwell have all announced closures for today in the interests of public safety.

Tourist attractions including the Weald and Downland Living Museum, Petworth House and Park, Uppark House, Amberley Museum and Denmans Garden have all announced closures tomorrow in the interests of public safety.

Chichester District Council has also warned there may be disruption to bin collections and asked residents to be patient if this does happen. Chichester’s rubbish tip at Westhampnett will also be closed.

Yesterday, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has said it will continue to monitor weather forecasts and provide updates if the situation changes. It has asked the public to report any damaged equipment, by calling 105 or via its Power Track App, and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “We have been monitoring Storm Eunice for a number of days, including tracking the predicted path and intensity of the storm as it reaches landfall. Although it is forecast to be relatively short in duration, the wind gusts associated with the weather front are significant and widespread disruption to power supplies is likely across our operating region.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we are making every preparation for the arrival of this significant weather front and we have allocated teams of engineers to locations expected to experience the worst of the weather conditions, to ensure we are ready to respond as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Customers are being encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of disruption to supplies by:

Saving the emergency power cut number – 105 – to their phone to report power cuts or damage to the electricity network

Downloading SSEN’s Power Track app which provides details of power cuts and restoration times. Customers can also report power cuts and network damage through the Power Track app

Going to SSEN’s website where there is a wealth of advice and information on how to deal with a power cut, or to chat live to one of SSEN’s advisors via its Webchat service