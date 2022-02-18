Storm Eunice: “Please stay home if you can”. Coastguards’ warning as Storm Eunice hits Eastbourne

People in East Sussex are urged to stay vigilant, though the worst of the storm is expected to hit the South West.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard, “Storm Eunice is forecast to be at its most dangerous this morning, especially in the South West, with a danger to life in some areas.

“Please stay home if you can and avoid exposed coastal areas. Follow @metoffice for weather warnings.”

With adverse weather set to continue, guards are advising to stay clear of coastal areas.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency added, “Please stay well back from breaking waves as you could easily end up in the sea. “Coastal emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Just before the storm hit, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “We urge people to stay away from the waters edge.

“However fascinating it is to watch the rough sea and take pictures its not worth putting a life at risk. The power of the sea is very unforgiving.”

At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.