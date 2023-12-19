Storrington leisure centre undergoes major refurbishment
New electrics have been installed along with improved lighting, vibrant graphics, and a new set of state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.
To minimise disruption for members, the gym area was temporarily moved for a week while the renovation took place, with the new and improved space being unveiled earlier this month.
Centre director Andi Dunstan said: “We pride ourselves on providing first class facilities to suit all members, and believe the revamped gym area is a fantastic addition to the community.
“Our gym team are looking forward to showing members the changes and incorporating the new equipment into updated programmes. We’ve already had some fantastic feedback from those who have used the gym, and we’re all looking forward to seeing more brilliant results achieved by our members.”
The leisure centre is managed by Chanctonbury Comminuty Leisure, a registered charity formed post lockdown and is supported by Storrington & Sullington Parish Council.
The centre delivers a number of community initiatives every month ranging from a community food bub, a Barclays Bank and Citizens Advice Bureau, Cuppa & A Chat, Book Club, a Refill Centre, free First Aid courses – and more.
There is a variety of flexible membership packages starting from £39 per month. Non members and pay-as-your-go users are also welcome. Memberships include unlimited access to the gym, unlimited group exercise classes, all Gentle Fit, Seated Yoga and Sit Fit Classes, induction and personal programme, unlimited sauna and steam access, free creche, racquet court hire and all community sports sessions including Pickleball, Walking Football, Netball and Badminton.