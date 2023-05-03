A dog whose ears had been ‘hacked off’ has been given a new lease of life by a Sussex animal rescue.

Willow arrived in the care of Arundawn Dog Rescue, near Horsham, last month, after spending time in a council pound.

She was found by a member of the public as a stray, so it isn’t known exactly where she came from, but the charity believe she was previously used as a racing greyhound and was possibly even stolen.

Upon arrival at Arundawn, five-year-old Willow was emaciated and was missing half of each of her ears, as if someone had ‘chopped them off with a pair of scissors’.

Elaine Barter, owner of Arundawn, said: “If you fold the ears, you can see clearly where the cut’s been made by literally folding the ear in half vertically and cutting through it with scissors or sheers – something sharp.

“Generally speaking, because both ears have been cut off, the likelihood is that she is an ex-racing greyhound that was either at some point in her life stolen or sold and her identity concealed.

“She’s been bred from multiple times, but she’s an amazing dog.”

Despite the horrors Willow has experienced, she is ‘coming on in leaps and bounds’ in foster, where she is staying alongside two other ex-racing greyhounds.

Willow is not yet available for adoption but the charity hopes to find her the loving home she deserves once she is well enough.

For more information about Arundawn Dog Rescue, visit the charity’s website: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk.

