Study reveals dog fouling fines in Chichester District

A new study has revealed the number of dog fouling fines in the Chichester District over the past five years.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:53 am
Fines have gone up across the district SUS-220317-113928001

The study compared fines given out across Sussex districts since 2017.

Chichester District Council handed out 15 fines for dog fouling offences over the past five years which see them rank third in the county.

Cases, however have been decreasing in the district with only two offences since 2020 compared to eight in 2019.

Crawley Borough Council issued the most amount of fines over the past five years with a total of 32 fines handed.

Mid Sussex District, Rother District, Horsham District, Lewes District and Wealden District Council all did not issue a fine over the period.

