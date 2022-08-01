Summer holiday workshops planned for young people in Eastbourne

The latest events at the Beachy Head Story have been revealed with workshops taking place throughout August.

The fun kicks off on Monday, August 1, with Dinosaur Lady, the story of Mary Anning who discovered amazing fossils on the Jurassic Coast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A history club will also run every Tuesday, from 10.30am–12pm, throughout August.

A number of workshops have been arranged. Picture from EBC

Each session is suitable for children aged six-12 and tickets for the 90-minute sessions are £2.50. Booking is essential.

On Wednesdays throughout August, from 11am-1pm, there are landscape photography family workshops.

Professional photographer Maxine Monaghan will walk those attending through the techniques to capture stunning imagery using a phone, record images that tell the story of an individual’s journey through the landscape and edit photos.

No experience is required and all that is needed is a mobile phone.

Family tickets, which include one adult and one child, are £5.

An Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) spokesperson added: “On Sunday, August 7, the workshop is ‘the downs beneath our feet’ with a reading of The Street Beneath My Feet and a journey down to the centre of the earth and back again.

"Children will consider what’s beneath our feet when we walk the South Downs and ask why we find fossils on the beaches of Eastbourne.

"The event is suitable for ages six-10 and tickets are again £2.50 and booking is essential.”

‘Dinosaur timelines’ is the theme of the workshop on Monday, August 8, when the different ages of the dinosaurs will be explored to work out why Eastbourne is on the Cretaceous coast.

The workshop is for ages six-12, tickets are £2.50 and booking is essential.

A council spokesperson added: “On Wednesday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 16, children and younger people can get inspiration from the stories of Eastbourne and have a closer look at some of the incredible archaeology found here in a drop-in workshop at The Beachy Head Story – then create an image on the graffiti wall.”

No booking is required, residents can just turn up between 12pm-2pm.

A council spokesperson said: “On Monday, August 15, the theme of the workshop is ‘what is an ammonite?’.

"There will be a chance to learn what ammonites were, find out what they looked like, follow the journey of an ammonite from live sea creature to chalk fossil, and make an ammonite craft.

"The workshop is suitable for ages six-12 and tickets are £2.50 with booking essential.

“Fossils of Beachy Head will be explored on Monday, August 22, when young people will discover the types of fossils likely to be found on the beaches around Beachy Head and work out the difference between chalk and flint.

"The event is suitable for ages six-12 and once again tickets are £2.50 and booking is essential.”

The final workshop, called ‘evolution and extinction’, is on Monday, August 29.

The spokesperson said: “Those attending will be put through their paces in how to read stones to tell the stories of evolution and extinctions and consider the end of the dinosaurs and the evolution of mammals and birds.

"There will also be an opportunity to look at some local fossils and create evolution and extinction inspired stories.