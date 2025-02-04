Sussex-based British Transport Officers dismissed without notice following accelerated misconduct hearing

Two Sussex-based British Transport Police (BTP) officers have been dismissed without notice following an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing.

PC Joe Le Cappelain and former PC Richard Jack Hunter, both based in Brighton, were not present at the hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, held remotely via Microsoft Teams on January 28, 2025, British Transport Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “It was alleged PC Le Cappelain and former PC Hunter had breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely:

“Honesty and Integrity (integrity only)

“Authority, Respect and Courtesy

“Equality and Diversity

“Orders and Instructions

“Confidentiality

“Discreditable Conduct

“Challenging and Reporting Improper Behaviour

“In October 2023, BTP was made aware of potentially offensive messages circulating amongst officers within a WhatsApp group. BTP subsequently made an immediate voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who conducted an independent investigation.

“Following their investigation, it was alleged that PC Le Cappelain was part of a WhatsApp group between April 2023 and August 2023. Within this group, PC Le Cappelain sent a number of inappropriate, offensive, derogatory and/or otherwise not in keeping with policing values. The allegations were as follows:

“Made a number of inappropriate, derogatory and/or offensive comments regarding policing colleagues and vulnerable members of the public.

“Suggested a course of action i.e., that a member of the public receive a criminal record to prevent them from travelling abroad, that you ought to have known was improper, demonstrating a lack of integrity and a potential abuse of your position as a police officer.

“Did not challenge or report any of the inappropriate, derogatory and/or offensive comments made by your colleagues in the group, including those directed at members of the public as well as policing colleagues.

“Used a personal WhatsApp group to discuss sensitive policing operational matters, including those relating to named members of the public, contrary to BTP policy.

“It was also alleged that former PC Hunter was a part of the same WhatsApp group. Within this group, former PC Hunter sent a number of inappropriate, offensive, derogatory and/or otherwise not in keeping with policing values. The allegations were as follows:

“Made several inappropriate, derogatory and/or offensive comments regarding policing colleagues and vulnerable members of the public.

“Discussed a course of action i.e., that a member of the public receives a criminal record to prevent them from travelling abroad, that you ought to have known was improper, demonstrating a lack of integrity and a potential abuse of your position as a police officer.

“Did not challenge or report any of the inappropriate, derogatory and/or offensive comments made by your colleagues in the group, including those directed at members of the public as well as policing colleagues.

“Used a personal WhatsApp group to discuss sensitive policing operational matters, including those relating to named members of the public, contrary to BTP policy.

“It is alleged that these matters individually and/or cumulatively amount to gross misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, are so serious as to justify dismissal.

“For both officers, Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi found allegations (a) – (c) proven and allegation (d) not proven. It was found that both officers’ breached the following standards: Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct, and Challenging and Reporting Improper Behaviour. However, the alleged standards of Honesty and Integrity (integrity only), Equality and Diversity and Confidentiality were found not proven.

“PC Le Cappelain was dismissed from the force with immediate effect, and had he not already resigned, former PC Hunter would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “I thank the individual who called out this unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour. It is proactive action such as this that helps to further build confidence in policing.

“The language and lack of respect for both the public and colleagues within this WhatsApp group chat is disturbing and shocking. I’m appalled that the officers felt it was acceptable to speak about anyone in that manner. There is no place for them or their attitudes in policing.”