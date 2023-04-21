Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex care worker gains royal recognition - with an invite to Buckingham Palace

A Sussex care worker has received royal recognition for her work and dedication to the care industry.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:46 BST

And care assistant Nara Dashzeveg-Sullivan, from Pulborough, has been invited to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 9 as a special thank-you.

Royal Garden Parties are intended to recognise individuals who positively impact their community, and Nara was nominated by her employer – leading home care provider Caremark – for a number of reasons.

A spokesperson said: “Not only has she enabled hundreds of West Sussex residents to keep their independence and remain in their own homes in her role as Caremark care assistant, but she has also dedicated her spare time to raising vital funds and volunteering for multiple charities.

Sussex care worker Nara Dashzeveg-Sullivan has been invited to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her workSussex care worker Nara Dashzeveg-Sullivan has been invited to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her work
Sussex care worker Nara Dashzeveg-Sullivan has been invited to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her work

"To date, Nara has run three marathons and has volunteered for the Red Cross for 10 years, even assisting with crowd control at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.”

Caremark also nominated Nara after winning the company’s care assistant of the month award in November 2022.

Talking about Nara’s dedication to the care industry, her colleagues said: “Nara goes above and beyond for her customers. She treats them with respect and dignity. She is very efficient and a very hard worker. She is also willing to pick up extra calls even on her days off.

“Nara is an absolute dream to work with. She has a strong work ethic and will go above and beyond daily.

“Nara is a lovely care assistant. Always willing to help with a smile on her face.”

As well as being praised by her colleagues, Caremark was contacted by a Community Fire Safety Officer who spoke highly of Nara following an incident they had been called to. They described how she dealt with her customer with dignity and respect, especially in such a complex and difficult situation and described her as a real asset to the team.

David Glover, joint Caremark chief executive, said: “Nara has worked in our Pulborough office for nearly three years and is a real ambassador for the Caremark brand.

"Her genuine passion for care and respect for her customers is second to none. Add her dedication to fundraising and volunteering for charities and not-for-profits, and she is a true heroine – someone we’re all inspired by.

"We hope she enjoys attending the Royal Garden Party with her husband – it’s just a small token of appreciation, but I am sure she will create some memories to last a lifetime.”

Nara added: “I am incredibly honoured to have been invited to attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. It is truly humbling to be recognised for my hard work and dedication to the care industry.

"However, I must say that I don't feel like I go above and beyond, it's just simply part of who I am and my job to care for those in need. Nonetheless, being invited to such a prestigious event is a wonderful recognition of the importance of the care industry and the vital work that we do every day.”

