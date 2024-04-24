Sussex community brewers create new beer to support wildlife rescue group

The Hastings Project is a Community Interest Company which brews beer to raise money for local charitable and community projects.

So far their beers have raised money for the Refugee Buddy Project, Little Gate Farm, a charity that helps young people with autism. Hastings voluntary action and Roots of Return, a Sussex group that helps people with their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

The latest beer, in support of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, is a West Coast IPA brewed in conjunction with Villages Brewery.

It has a malt bill including Rye, Crystal Rye and Munich giving a sticky sweet backdrop to large helpings of Chinook and Simcoe hops. It is described as ‘dank, piney, jammy and bitter.’

A spokesperson for the Hastings Project said: “We are passionate about brewing excellent beer, and in turn maximising the donations to support the most vulnerable people in our community.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) was established as a voluntary group in 1996 in order to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties.

WRAS deals with calls from members of the public and other animal welfare organisations like the Swan Sanctuary, Fox Project, Southdowns Badger Group, International Animal Rescue, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Sussex Bat Hospital and many others.

Their service is free of charge but the average cost to the charity of responding to and dealing with a call-out is £96, which includes veterinary bills, food, water, electric, bedding, caging, rescue equipment, vehicles and fuel, phone bills and other necessary expenses.

Every year between 3-4,000 calls are made to WRAS’s rescue line. Their rescuers are all volunteers and are funded by donations.

You can order the new beer and other beers brewed for charity, from the Hastings Project website here

1 . Hastings Project Beer Hastings Project Beer Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Project brewers Hastings Project brewers Photo: supplied