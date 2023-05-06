Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
9 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Sussex County Dog Training hosts 'royal open day' with dog training demonstrations and workshops

Sussex County Dog Training is inviting residents and their pooches to have some ‘royally good fun’ at its open day on Monday (May 8).

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th May 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:55 BST

The open day will offer a chance for dog-owners to tour the facilities and try out a host of activities and workshops.

There will be live demonstrations, agility competitions, friendly off-lead walks and games for you and your dog to enjoy, plus a raffle and a number of discounts to spoil your pup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “Come and join us for some royally good fun at our amazing centre!

Most Popular
Sussex County Dog Training is inviting residents and their pooches to have some ‘royally good fun’ at its open day on Monday (May 8).Sussex County Dog Training is inviting residents and their pooches to have some ‘royally good fun’ at its open day on Monday (May 8).
Sussex County Dog Training is inviting residents and their pooches to have some ‘royally good fun’ at its open day on Monday (May 8).

"We have multiple training spaces including purpose built training halls & an agility sand school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You won't want to miss this fantastic opportunity to tour our facilities!”

For more information and to book, click here.

Sussex County Dog Training is situated at The Dog Barn, Park Farm, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, West Sussex, PO20 3TL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are loo...

See also: VIDEO: Chichester Cathedral's bells ring out in honour of King Charles’ Coronation

Here's when King Charles paid visits to Sussex through the years

Related topics:King CharlesWest Sussex