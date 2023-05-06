Sussex County Dog Training is inviting residents and their pooches to have some ‘royally good fun’ at its open day on Monday (May 8).

The open day will offer a chance for dog-owners to tour the facilities and try out a host of activities and workshops.

There will be live demonstrations, agility competitions, friendly off-lead walks and games for you and your dog to enjoy, plus a raffle and a number of discounts to spoil your pup.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Come and join us for some royally good fun at our amazing centre!

"We have multiple training spaces including purpose built training halls & an agility sand school.

"You won't want to miss this fantastic opportunity to tour our facilities!”

For more information and to book, click here.

Sussex County Dog Training is situated at The Dog Barn, Park Farm, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, West Sussex, PO20 3TL.

